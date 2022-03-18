Why this firm unveiled a trans-inclusive policy for UK staff

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at RSA Insurance's policies supporting transgender staff. It includes:

A look at the trans-inclusive policies at RSA Insurance

Insight on how these policies can help HR

Detail on the number of trans staff worried about discrimination at work

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: