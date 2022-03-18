What is a 'Gender Expression Policy' & how could it help with employee inclusion?

This Daily Comment shares a Q&A with Dazed Media’s Head of People, looking at the firm’s recently-launched Gender Expression Policy. It includes:

Insight from Emily Hawkins-Longley, Head of People at Dazed Media

A look at why they are rolling it out and what goes into a Gender Expression Policy

Advice for HR leaders wanting to roll out a similar policy.

