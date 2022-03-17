Is THIS the most effective way to get staff feedback?

As the Great Resignation rages on with no sign of abating, employers are casting around for the best ways of engaging with their workers to boost staff retention.
Hybrid working has also made it more difficult for employers to measure performance and engagement; however, new research from HR solutions provider XpertHR has found that two-thirds of employees say that employee engagement surveys are the most effective feedback method, offering the most actionable insight into employee engagement and experience.
