Firm SLAMMED over staff parties rife with initiation games, bullying & sexism

An insurance firm has been fined a record £1million after an investigation found some of its male managers led a culture of heavy drinking, initiation games and sexual remarks about female staff, according to the BBC.
Atrium Underwriters has admitted charges relating to bullying and misconduct during annual 'boys' nights out'. Some of the behaviour was led, participated in and condoned by two senior leaders, according to the report conducted by Lloyd’s of London.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.