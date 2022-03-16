HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
17th & 24th March 2022
HR salaries DROP despite soaring living costs

Despite a cost-of-living squeeze which has seen more pressure on household finances than at any other time in the last 30 years, new data shows that salaries within the HR sector have actually dropped. According to research by employment agency Reed, advertised salaries for HR roles fell by 2.4% in 2021.

The research looked at data from all regions across the UK and found that most regions experienced a decline in the amount of money being paid for jobs within the people function. However, some did buck the trend; the North West, for example, experienced a 5% growth in salaries for HR roles, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland, HR professionals saw their salaries rise by 3.8% and 3.6% respectively.

