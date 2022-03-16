Disney staff stage walk out amid pleas for more LGBT+ staff protection

Disney employees are staging ‘virtual’ walkouts this week as part of demands for the firm to take action against new legislation on LGBT+ education.
As reported by The Verge, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) employees in the US began downing tolls on March 15 and will continue to do so for 15 minutes each day until March 22nd, when they will strike for a full day.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.