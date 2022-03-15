HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Truly sorry' | Wilko drops plan to make staff with COVID come to work

Wilko drops plan to make staff with COVID come to work

Wilko has issued an apology after issuing guidance to staff which informed them that they should attend work even if they’d tested positive for COVID-19.

The FT reports that the policy issued by the homeware retailer at the start of the month said: “If you test positive for Covid-19 and feel well you can continue to come to work, if you feel too unwell you can follow the absence policy.”

