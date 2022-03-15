HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

WFH scrapped | Goldman Sachs' full-time office return could cause 'stampede' of imitators

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs' full-time office return could cause 'stampede' of imitators

Goldman Sachs is planning on having its employees work from the office five days a week, according to new reports.

As first revealed by CNBC, the banking giant has asked colleagues at its New York City HQ to return to their pre-pandemic working routines in a move which, according to the publication, comes just weeks after only half of the company's 10,000 employees showed up to the NYC office when it reopened on February 1, after Omicron restrictions were lifted.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New research | 3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Managing absences | 3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
How has the pandemic impacted performance management?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | How has the pandemic impacted performance management?

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Google enforces mandatory weekly COVID testing, should you?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Omicron threat | Google enforces mandatory weekly COVID testing, should you?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
How to Smooth the Return to the Office
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Smooth the Return to the Office

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence