Goldman Sachs' full-time office return could cause 'stampede' of imitators

Goldman Sachs is planning on having its employees work from the office five days a week, according to new reports.

As first revealed by CNBC, the banking giant has asked colleagues at its New York City HQ to return to their pre-pandemic working routines in a move which, according to the publication, comes just weeks after only half of the company's 10,000 employees showed up to the NYC office when it reopened on February 1, after Omicron restrictions were lifted.