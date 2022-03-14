HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

'No more free laundry' | Hybrid switch sees Meta axe famous work perks

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hybrid switch sees Meta axe famous work perks

The days of Meta (formerly Facebook) employees receiving lavish perks may be coming to an end. Employees in Silicon Valley who previously enjoyed a free laundry and dry-cleaning service were informed on Friday in an internal Meta post that this service has been cut.

Additionally, their free dinner (offered as a perk for employees who worked late) has now been pushed back from 6pm to 6.30pm. The last shuttle bus into the city leaves at 6pm, so employees no longer have the perk of filling up take-out boxes full of food to eat at home later.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Managing the change - 2022 and beyond
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future of work | Managing the change - 2022 and beyond

  • Feature
  • 8 mins read
3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Managing absences | 3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
Freshly baked L&D at Greggs
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Freshly baked L&D at Greggs

  • Magazine
  • 12 mins read
HR tips for supporting employees on 'Blue Monday'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Difficult period’ | HR tips for supporting employees on 'Blue Monday'

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence