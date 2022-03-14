Huge UK firms unite to offer jobs and housing to Ukraine refugees

Several major UK firms have joined forced to offer employment to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
As first reported by the Sunday Times, well-known names like retail giants Marks & Spencer and Morrisons, fashion brand Asos and cosmetics icon Lush are among the companies that are in talks with Downing Street about arranging jobs and accommodation for thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
