Recruitment expert Paul Farrer on the 'push and pulls' of modern hiring

In this week's podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski and recruitment expert Paul Farrer sit down to discuss the so-called 'Great Resignation', and the challenges currently facing businesses in the recruitment market.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.