HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

'We don't matter' | Staff sent severance payslips BEFORE firm tells them they've been sacked

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Staff sent severance payslips BEFORE firm tells them they've been sacked

A firmed marred in controversy has hit headlines once again after sending staff severance cheques before officially telling them that they’d lost their jobs.

As first reported by Tech Crunch, US-based online mortgage lender Better.com took a huge misstep during its most recent round of mass redundancies. Reportedly, the company had intended to tell affected staff that they would be laid off on March 8th, before deciding to delay the decision by one day, to March 9th.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New research | 3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
5 impactful ways to look after your team's physical wellbeing in 2022
Vitrue Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employer responsibility | 5 impactful ways to look after your team's physical wellbeing in 2022

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
IKEA slashes self-isolation sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'A bold move' | IKEA slashes self-isolation sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Google's executive pay rise and the impact on HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Google's executive pay rise and the impact on HR

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence