Staff sent severance payslips BEFORE firm tells them they've been sacked

A firmed marred in controversy has hit headlines once again after sending staff severance cheques before officially telling them that they’d lost their jobs.

As first reported by Tech Crunch, US-based online mortgage lender Better.com took a huge misstep during its most recent round of mass redundancies. Reportedly, the company had intended to tell affected staff that they would be laid off on March 8th, before deciding to delay the decision by one day, to March 9th.