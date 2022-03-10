How should you handle workplace bullies?

Former Speaker at the House of Commons, John Bercow, has been reprimanded for breaching Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy, following an investigation by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP).
The IEP found the bullying to be so bad that Bercow has been banned from holding a Parliamentary pass. Labour has suspended him as a party member pending its own investigation.
