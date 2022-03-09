HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Why 'boomerang employees' may be the answer to hiring woes

Over the last year or so, many trends have made their way onto the hiring scene. Take the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ for example. In essence, this refers to an ongoing trend that describes huge numbers of staff leaving their jobs at once.

Now, experts such as Anthony Klotz, who predicted and coined the ‘Great Resignation’, have suggested that the next trend in hiring is a surge of ‘boomerang' workers, according to a recent article from Forbes. The website Elevate defines ‘boomerang' employees as those team members who decide to leave a company but return at some point in the future. For those employers struggling to fill roles, the Forbes article went on to explain that these workers could present a pool of potentially untapped talent, and also provide useful insights about the strengths and weaknesses of an organisation.

