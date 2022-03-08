Worker sacked for not clocking in blamed errors on HR app

A woman who claimed that problems with an HR app were responsible for her losing her job has had her sacking upheld by an employment tribunal.

Anarieta Virisilla was working as a cleaner for Mermaid Cleaning between May 2020 and October 2021, and was required to clock in and out of work using the HumanForce app on her smartphone. However, she consistently failed to clock her hours on the app, and after seven months of this, the company let her go.