HR must 'rise to the challenge' of workplace inequality, expert warns

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a time for everyone to reflect on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements for women. And with gender parity high up on the agenda for many employers, this day also calls for further action to improve opportunities for women at work.

Women make up an increasing proportion of the working population. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), nearly 72% of women aged between 16 and 64 were in work in 2021, up from 65% in 2011. As a result, supporting women to help them remain in the workforce is vital.