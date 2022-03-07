How this firm's apprenticeship drive could help HR

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at Parkdean Resorts’ commitment to its biggest ever apprenticeship intake for this year. It includes:

Detail on the two programmes being offered to new and established talent

Insight from the firm’s HR Director

A look at how this apprenticeship drive could benefit HR.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: