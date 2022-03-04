What candidates should consider during a job interview

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how job candidates can navigate an interview. It includes:

Tips on the interview process for candidates

Why body language can be crucial during an interview

Expert insight from The Apprentice winner Ricky Martin

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: