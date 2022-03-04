HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
17th & 24th March 2022
NEW PODCAST | How HR can truly support LGBT+ employees

How HR can truly support LGBT+ employees

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski continues his conversation with PinkNews' Chief Operating Officer, Anthony James.

The pair discuss how HR teams can truly and authentically support LGBTQ+ employees through appropriate access to mental health and other initiatives like family planning.

