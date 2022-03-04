How HR can truly support LGBT+ employees

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski continues his conversation with PinkNews' Chief Operating Officer, Anthony James.
The pair discuss how HR teams can truly and authentically support LGBTQ+ employees through appropriate access to mental health and other initiatives like family planning.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.