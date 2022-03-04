Boss praised for repaying worker who lost their wages

Employee Appreciation Day is a chance for leaders to let their staff know just how much they are valued, and one boss has earned widespread praise after reimbursing a young worker who lost her own wages on her way home from work.

Eric Banner has gone viral after reports in Yorkshire Live revealed he stepped in to make sure an employee at the business he co-owns, Tealicious Vintage Team Room in Yorkshire, wasn’t left out of pocket, even though the mishap was no fault of his or the company’s.