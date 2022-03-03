Ethnicity & gender still 'major career barriers' for young staff

New research has found that ethnicity is still a barrier when it comes to people from Black, Asian or mixed race backgrounds getting ahead at work.

The research was conducted by accountancy and advisory firm BDO, which surveyed 1,000 people and asked them what they felt was holding them back when applying for, or being interviewed for, a new role. The findings revealed that more than two fifths (45%) of mixed-race respondents, 50% of Asian respondents and 63% of Black respondents believe their ethnicity may potentially impact a job application or interview.