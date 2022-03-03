Calls grow for legal crackdown on 'staggering' staff mistreatment cases

Calls are growing for the UK Government to fast-track plans for an employment rights watchdog to crackdown on employers who mistreat their workers.
The Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) charity has called for a watchdog “with real teeth” to ensure bosses are treating their staff properly, and impose greater protections for people in low-paid sectors, who they fear are being exploited at work.
