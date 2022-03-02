HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'It's too soon' | Remote staff anxious about office returns, report finds

Remote staff anxious about office returns, report finds

Now COVID restrictions have been lifted, employers are increasingly expecting their staff to stop remote working and return to the office – but not all workers are happy about it. New research by mental health expert and hypnotherapist David Samson has found that 41% of workers are anxious about returning to the office.

The research found that this anxiety wasn’t limited to any particular age group; 42% of respondents were aged 18-29, and equally, 42% of respondents were aged 30-44. Of those surveyed, 41% said that they felt that COVID restrictions had been lifted too early, and this was contributing to their anxiety about returning to the office.

