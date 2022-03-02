Remote staff anxious about office returns, report finds

Now COVID restrictions have been lifted, employers are increasingly expecting their staff to stop remote working and return to the office – but not all workers are happy about it. New research by mental health expert and hypnotherapist David Samson has found that 41% of workers are anxious about returning to the office.

The research found that this anxiety wasn’t limited to any particular age group; 42% of respondents were aged 18-29, and equally, 42% of respondents were aged 30-44. Of those surveyed, 41% said that they felt that COVID restrictions had been lifted too early, and this was contributing to their anxiety about returning to the office.