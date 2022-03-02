Are high workloads stopping HR from tackling staff burnout?

Tackling burnout and wellbeing has been at the top of the HR agenda since the start of the pandemic in 2020. But new research has revealed that many within the people function are struggling to look after their staff due to tackling burnout among themselves.

The research, from Wellbeing Partners, showed that the most cited issue preventing HR from providing better burnout support to employees is their own workload, with 32% of HR managers saying this is a problem. 31% also struggle to recognise signs of burnout in employees.