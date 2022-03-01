Staff worked £27bn worth of unpaid overtime last year

Something for nothing |

UK employers gained unpaid overtime from their staff worth a whopping £27billion last year, according to new research from the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The TUC found that 3.8million people worked overtime in 2021, putting in an average of 7.6 unpaid hours – or a full day – per week. That works out at £7,100 a year of unpaid work, according to UK average rates of pay.