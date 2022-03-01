What Google's U-turn on controversial 'no jab, no job' rule means for HR

Google has reversed plans to require all workers to be vaccinated against COVID in order to keep their jobs, according to reports in CNBC.
The news outlet reports that the firm will no longer consider sacking or suspending its US employees who choose not to get jabbed, marking a U-turn on the company’s major decision which had been announced in late 2021.
