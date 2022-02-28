Ditching CVs sees number of women in top roles surge

Women are more likely to be hired for senior positions than men when a skills-based approach rather than a CV-driven approach is taken during the hiring process, new research has found.
Currently, women account for just 31% of senior management positions. The research by de-biased recruitment consultants Applied found this increased to 52% – an increase of almost 70% – once a skills-based hiring approach was used.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.