PinkNews' COO on transgender and non-binary visibility at work

This week, podcast host Erik Niewierowski sits down with PinkNews' Chief Operating Officer, Anthony James, to talk about the growing issue of regressing non-binary and trans acceptance in the workplace.
The pair discuss the data surrounding micro-aggressions levelled at members of the community within the workplace, and what HR can do to build inclusive cultures. For part two of this discussion, listen to the HR Grapevine podcast next week.
