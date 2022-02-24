What US women's football team equal pay deal means for HR

The US women’s international football team has reached a landmark agreement which will see them paid the same amount as their male counterparts.
As reported by the BBC, the women’s soccer team, which has overwhelmingly outperformed the men’s team in terms of sporting success – including four World Cup triumphs and five Olympic gold medals – will receive around £17.7million (equal to $24million).
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.