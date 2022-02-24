HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Gender pay gap | What US women's football team equal pay deal means for HR

What US women's football team equal pay deal means for HR

The US women’s international football team has reached a landmark agreement which will see them paid the same amount as their male counterparts.

As reported by the BBC, the women’s soccer team, which has overwhelmingly outperformed the men’s team in terms of sporting success – including four World Cup triumphs and five Olympic gold medals – will receive around £17.7million (equal to $24million).

