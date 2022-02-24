HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
VIDEO FEATURE | How will the 'Living with COVID' plan impact HR?

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that, as of February 24, England's remaining coronavirus restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test, will end.

