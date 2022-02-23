HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Appalling treatment' | NatWest faces £2m payout for sacking worker days after cancer surgery

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
NatWest faces £2m payout for sacking worker days after cancer surgery

NatWest could be forced to part with £2million after a tribunal ruled an employee was wrongly dismissed just days after undergoing cancer surgery.

As reported by Metro, Adeline Willis was let go from her banking role just two days after an operation, in a process that was “tainted with discrimination” according to an employment judge.

