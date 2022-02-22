Worker wins legal fight over boss' 'humiliating' menopause remark

A worker has emerged victorious from an age and sex discrimination case after her boss said to her “she must be in her menopause”.
As reported by Metro, Leigh Best has been awarded £20,000 following an employment tribunal which heard details of ‘inappropriate and derogatory’ remarks made to her by Boss, David Fletcher, while she worked as a sales assistant at a pet shop in Essex.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.