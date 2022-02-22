HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Highly sensitive topic' | Worker wins legal fight over boss' 'humiliating' menopause remark

Worker wins legal fight over boss' 'humiliating' menopause remark

A worker has emerged victorious from an age and sex discrimination case after her boss said to her “she must be in her menopause”.

As reported by Metro, Leigh Best has been awarded £20,000 following an employment tribunal which heard details of ‘inappropriate and derogatory’ remarks made to her by Boss, David Fletcher, while she worked as a sales assistant at a pet shop in Essex.

