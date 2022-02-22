Why Twitter's CEO is 'leading by example'

This Daily Comment takes a look at Twitter’s CEO and the recent news surrounding his paternity leave. It includes:

A look at the news surrounding Twitter CEO’s paternity leave

Statistics showcasing the uptake of parental leave in general

Additional comments from a Diversity and Equality Partner about normalising paternity leave and closing the gender pay gap.

