HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

Paternity leave | Why Twitter's CEO is 'leading by example'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Twitter's CEO is 'leading by example'

This Daily Comment takes a look at Twitter’s CEO and the recent news surrounding his paternity leave. It includes:

  • A look at the news surrounding Twitter CEO’s paternity leave

  • Statistics showcasing the uptake of parental leave in general

  • Additional comments from a Diversity and Equality Partner about normalising paternity leave and closing the gender pay gap.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How HR can help staff return to work in 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Back to work | How HR can help staff return to work in 2022

News
4 mins read
Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent
3R Strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent

Webinar
Register Now
From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021
SmartRecruiters
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence