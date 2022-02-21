How does remote working impact workplace culture?

A third of workers haven’t been back to their workplace since the pandemic began in March 2020, a new report has found.
Research by global risk management and insurance brokerage Gallagher, of 1,000 business leaders and 1,000 UK office employees, found that 32% of staff have been fully remote since the first lockdown was announced.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.