Staff mock Zuckerberg's latest bid to rebrand Meta's values

Meta’s attempts to rebrand its company culture and values, including calling co-workers ‘Metamates’ have been met with confusion and mockery among the firm’s workforce, the New York Times has reported.
The company formerly known as Facebook recently revealed its latest bid to distance itself from the eponymous name of its most famous social media platform, which continues to face scrutiny over privacy concerns, hateful content and misinformation.
