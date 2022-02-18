HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

'It's just confusing' | Staff mock Zuckerberg's latest bid to rebrand Meta's values

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Staff mock Zuckerberg's latest bid to rebrand Meta's values

Meta’s attempts to rebrand its company culture and values, including calling co-workers ‘Metamates’ have been met with confusion and mockery among the firm’s workforce, the New York Times has reported.

The company formerly known as Facebook recently revealed its latest bid to distance itself from the eponymous name of its most famous social media platform, which continues to face scrutiny over privacy concerns, hateful content and misinformation.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What employers can do to help homeless employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Scared to ask' | What employers can do to help homeless employees

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How you can better support working parents in your organisation
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work-life balance | How you can better support working parents in your organisation

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Freshly baked L&D at Greggs
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Freshly baked L&D at Greggs

  • Magazine
  • 12 mins read
What are 'stay interviews' & how can they help HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Great Resignation | What are 'stay interviews' & how can they help HR?

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building a winning culture to attract and retain talent

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Improving Organisational Culture Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Improving Organisational Culture Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence