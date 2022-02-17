HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
£22k payout | Worker's 'lazy old white guy' jibe to colleague was racial abuse, judge rules

Worker's 'lazy old white guy' jibe to colleague was racial abuse, judge rules

A worker who experienced "stress and sleepless nights" after being labelled as a “lazy old white guy” by a colleague has won a huge payout following a court case.

As reported by the Mirror, 55-year-old Barry Moore was found to be the victim of age and racial discrimination as a result of comments made by a Black colleague, Desmond Osuwu, at Sean Pong Tyres in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

