Worker's 'lazy old white guy' jibe to colleague was racial abuse, judge rules

A worker who experienced "stress and sleepless nights" after being labelled as a “lazy old white guy” by a colleague has won a huge payout following a court case.

As reported by the Mirror, 55-year-old Barry Moore was found to be the victim of age and racial discrimination as a result of comments made by a Black colleague, Desmond Osuwu, at Sean Pong Tyres in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.