What HR should know about career breaks

This Daily Comment explores career breaks in the workplace and what HR should know. It includes:

A look at the details surrounding the four-month career break of the boss of Co-op’s food arm

Insight from legal experts detailing the considerations for HR if staff take prolonged periods of time off

Detail on how this could support the HR agenda.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: