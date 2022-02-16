Mental health 'a low priority' for firms in 2022, bosses fear

Fewer than one quarter of managers (21%) say that supporting employee mental health is a priority for them this year, new research has revealed.
The research, which was conducted by the South Westminster Business Alliance, also found that 78% of managers admit to not being able to spot the signs of poor mental health among employees.
