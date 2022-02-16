HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

Wellbeing | Mental health 'a low priority' for firms in 2022, bosses fear

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Mental health 'a low priority' for firms in 2022, bosses fear

Fewer than one quarter of managers (21%) say that supporting employee mental health is a priority for them this year, new research has revealed.

The research, which was conducted by the South Westminster Business Alliance, also found that 78% of managers admit to not being able to spot the signs of poor mental health among employees.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

2022 - the year of mental health awareness
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | 2022 - the year of mental health awareness

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How you can better support working parents in your organisation
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work-life balance | How you can better support working parents in your organisation

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees
Benenden Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
How HR can help prevent staff loneliness
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote working | How HR can help prevent staff loneliness

  • News
  • 4 mins read
The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence