HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

﻿Diversifying tech | KPMG is tackling the issue of class head on - here's how

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
KPMG is tackling the issue of class head on - here's how

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ feature hear from Lisa Heneghan, Chief Digital Officer, and Jonathan Grice, Director of Cloud Engineering at KPMG UK. It includes:

  • The organisation’s partnership with global non-profit Generation

  • Why the move is so important within the tech industry

  • How helping young people into employment isn’t just the right thing to do but an opportunity to close skills gaps and boost productivity

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Nearly half of bosses would rehire workers they once SACKED
Boomerang employees | Nearly half of bosses would rehire workers they once SACKED
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
New tech is overwhelming HR, claims new data
Digital working | New tech is overwhelming HR, claims new data
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Using HR software to support your health and wellbeing strategy
Utilising technology | Using HR software to support your health and wellbeing strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence