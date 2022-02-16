KPMG is tackling the issue of class head on - here's how

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ feature hear from Lisa Heneghan, Chief Digital Officer, and Jonathan Grice, Director of Cloud Engineering at KPMG UK. It includes:

The organisation’s partnership with global non-profit Generation

Why the move is so important within the tech industry

How helping young people into employment isn’t just the right thing to do but an opportunity to close skills gaps and boost productivity

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.