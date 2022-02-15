Tesco Ireland appoints new boss, highlighting the value of HR

This Daily Comment takes a look at the move of one CPO to CEO. It explores:

Detail on the appointment of Natasha Adams who will move from HR boss at Tesco to CEO in the Republic of Ireland

A look at the business-critical thinking and skills HR can offer organisations

Insight on the people function’s role during the coronavirus pandemic

