Majority of HR workers 'love' their jobs, survey finds



Often it feels like the news is all gloom and doom but at last there’s some good news – but new research has revealed that the majority of Brits do actually enjoy their jobs. Not only that, but HR workers scored pretty highly for job satisfaction.

The research was compiled by HR software provider CIPHR, which polled over 1,000 people to get their views on their employment. Although the Great Resignation is in full swing, and employees have more freedom to move from jobs they don’t like than ever before, around two-thirds (65%) of those polled for the research claimed to either love or like their job.

