HR 'under pressure' to help staff as inflation outpaces wage growth AGAIN

The cost of living continues to outpace wage growth in the UK, prompting concern among some experts about how HR will handle the pressure of supporting staff while also competing in the labour market.
Latest figures of the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that wages rose between October and December 2021, but when taking inflation into account, average pay fell by 0.8% from a year earlier.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.