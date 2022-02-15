HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

Cost of living crisis | HR 'under pressure' to help staff as inflation outpaces wage growth AGAIN

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR 'under pressure' to help staff as inflation outpaces wage growth AGAIN

The cost of living continues to outpace wage growth in the UK, prompting concern among some experts about how HR will handle the pressure of supporting staff while also competing in the labour market.

Latest figures of the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that wages rose between October and December 2021, but when taking inflation into account, average pay fell by 0.8% from a year earlier.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What employers can do to help homeless employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Scared to ask' | What employers can do to help homeless employees

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How you can better support working parents in your organisation
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work-life balance | How you can better support working parents in your organisation

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
WFH staff won't use heating due to price hikes
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Snowballing costs | WFH staff won't use heating due to price hikes

  • News
  • 2 mins read
Google's executive pay rise and the impact on HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Google's executive pay rise and the impact on HR

  • Video
  • Watch Now
The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence