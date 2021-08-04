You might also like

In this member-exclusive myGrapevine+ piece, we explore the benefits that robust Day One Statements can bring. It includes:

The legal requirements on HR to provide these statements

Why utilising Day One Statements properly can benefit talent attraction

Personal insight from experts on their own offerings

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: