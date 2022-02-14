Why a third of staff are skipping their lunchbreak

New research has revealed that over a third of office workers are now skipping more lunchbreaks than last year.

The research was commissioned by Just Eat for Business, who spoke to over 200 respondents in different industry roles, to uncover their habits around taking breaks and workplace behaviour. The findings not only revealed that 36% of workers are skipping more lunchbreaks, but that business owners and C-suite executives (44%) are the most likely to skip lunch – with one in ten of them admitting to never taking lunch breaks at all.