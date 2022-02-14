Ex-Peloton staff crash new CEO's first meeting after thousands of jobs cut

Ex-Peloton staff crashed the firm’s new boss’ first meeting in protest after almost 3,000 jobs were slashed.

As reported first by CNBC, a company-wide meeting to introduce the fitness tech firm’s incoming CEO, Barry McCarthy, was crashed by angry former employees, who were among the 2,800 – around a fifth of the total workforce - to have lost their jobs a day prior, as the company attempts to halt declining revenues.