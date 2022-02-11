Jobseeker accidentally films herself mocking question during video interview

A jobseeker has shared the mortifying moment she accidentally sent a video to her potential employer, in which she mocked one of the interview questions.
As reported by the Mirror, Chaylene Martinez was caught making fun of one of the questions asked during an interview with SkyWest airlines.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.