HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'I'm so sorry!' | Jobseeker accidentally films herself mocking question during video interview

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Jobseeker accidentally films herself mocking question during video interview

A jobseeker has shared the mortifying moment she accidentally sent a video to her potential employer, in which she mocked one of the interview questions.

As reported by the Mirror, Chaylene Martinez was caught making fun of one of the questions asked during an interview with SkyWest airlines.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Will burnout continue to rise this year?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New year, new challenge | Will burnout continue to rise this year?

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Is your L&D human enough?
Fuse Universal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of social learning | Is your L&D human enough?

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
HR experts predict 2022 employment trends
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bloomberg, giffgaff & Zurich | HR experts predict 2022 employment trends

  • Long Read
  • 7 mins read
Making sense of DSE desk assessment regulations in the hybrid working world
Vitrue Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Making sense of DSE desk assessment regulations in the hybrid working world

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
Power a Future-Ready Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Power a Future-Ready Workforce

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
The Future of Work Report: Employee Benefits and Work Trends in Europe
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Future of Work Report: Employee Benefits and Work Trends in Europe

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence