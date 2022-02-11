HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Season 12

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST | Britvic Director on how HR can improve the experience of LGBT+ staff

Britvic Director on how HR can improve the experience of LGBT+ staff

In this special edition of the HR Grapevine Podcast, host Erik Niewierowski sits down with Britvic's Commercial Sustainability Director and founder of the firm's hugely influential B Proud network, Tom Fiennes, to talk openly about the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community at work, LGBTQ+ History month and it's pioneers, coming out later in life, and what companies can do to champion equality, and make life, both inside and outside of work, better for members of the community.

