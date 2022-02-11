What HR should know about apprenticeship programmes

With National Apprenticeship Week drawing to a close, this Daily Comment sheds light on how employers can create an apprenticeship programme.

Insight from Clare Connor, Professional Development Consultant at RSA

A look at how to create an apprenticeship programme and what to consider

Details on how and where to market them to get the best possible talent.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: