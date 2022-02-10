HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Conflict & confusion' | HR at risk of legal battles with staff as last COVID rules set to end early

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR at risk of legal battles with staff as last COVID rules set to end early

Employers and HR leaders have been warned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) not to ‘cut corners’ as they scramble to prepare for an early end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament on Wednesday, February 9, a plan to revoke all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with the virus to self-isolate, from February 24. Rules are also being relaxed in Scotland and Wales, and Northern Ireland intends to ditch most remaining curbs this week.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Will burnout continue to rise this year?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New year, new challenge | Will burnout continue to rise this year?

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Why workplace training should be a priority for 2022
iHASCO
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New values | Why workplace training should be a priority for 2022

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Bosses U-turn on plan to ignore Gov 'work from home' advice
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Huge backlash | Bosses U-turn on plan to ignore Gov 'work from home' advice

  • News
  • 2 mins read
The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence