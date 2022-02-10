HR at risk of legal battles with staff as last COVID rules set to end early

Employers and HR leaders have been warned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) not to ‘cut corners’ as they scramble to prepare for an early end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament on Wednesday, February 9, a plan to revoke all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with the virus to self-isolate, from February 24. Rules are also being relaxed in Scotland and Wales, and Northern Ireland intends to ditch most remaining curbs this week.