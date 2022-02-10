A fifth of office workers work overtime every day

One in five workers put in overtime every single day, according to new research.

Just Eat for Business’s ‘Digital Detox’ study polled over 200 office workers to find out more about their working habits. The results show that Brits may be hurtling towards burnout, as not only are 20% working overtime on a daily basis, with business owners (38%) and managers (18%) most guilty of doing this, but 35% of people are skipping screen breaks when compared to this time last year.